Will a mask mandate come back to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With West Virginia seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and the more dangerous Delta variant, many people are wondering if mandatory mask-wearing will be making a comeback. For now, Governor Justice says no.

“From the standpoint of masks, I think it’s way, way premature for us to start this rumor, and everything, that we’re going to have to go back to masks, or we’re going to this and everything. We surely don’t have a mandate now,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Just this week, mandatory indoor mask-wearing was imposed again in Los Angeles, after a surge in cases. New Orleans also saw a big spike in cases, so indoor mask-wearing is now strongly recommended. But here in West Virginia, people are advised to voluntarily keep a mask in their pocket or purse, and use it depending on the circumstances.

“When I am sitting with people I know, people that are vaccinated, I feel comfortable without a mask. When I go into a mixed audience, people I don’t know, crowds, indoors, I’m 100 percent wearing a mask even though I’m fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Many businesses have ended their mask mandates, but most health care locations still require them.

The Governor and his medical team say the best way to ensure that a mask mandate does not return, is by getting as many people vaccinated as possible.