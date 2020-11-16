WV active COVID-19 cases spike above 10,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases as the cumulative percentage continues to climb.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say of the 34,460 positive COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic started, 10,377 are active cases. 801 are newly reported cases. The total number of cases includes 30,384 confirmed cases and 4,076 probable cases.

Today’s report also says the cumulative percent positivity rate has increased to 3.27% and the daily percentage rate has decreased to 5.31% from yesterday’s 5.90%.

23,498 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR has also confirmed three more people who died due to the virus, bringing the total to 585. The deaths include an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 80-year-old female from Jefferson County.

Mineral, Jackson, Barbour and Marshall counties are in red on the County Alert System map on the DHHR website. Randolph County, which was in red yesterday, has been moved to orange.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (264), Berkeley (2,259), Boone (509), Braxton (95), Brooke (386), Cabell (2,192), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (88), Fayette (959), Gilmer (175), Grant (242), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (207), Hancock (380), Hardy (157), Harrison (878), Jackson (559), Jefferson (978), Kanawha (4,723), Lewis (197), Lincoln (348), Logan (921), Marion (607), Marshall (806), Mason (254), McDowell (421), Mercer (1,062), Mineral (623), Mingo (834), Monongalia (2,786), Monroe (293), Morgan (210), Nicholas (261), Ohio (1,045), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (81), Preston (350), Putnam (1,402), Raleigh (1,132), Randolph (556), Ritchie (96), Roane (136), Summers (219), Taylor (221), Tucker (77), Tyler (107), Upshur (361), Wayne (809), Webster (47), Wetzel (322), Wirt (66), Wood (1,635), Wyoming (524).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing is available today in 20 counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6 th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Street, Point Pleasant, WV 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1644 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullen Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV