WV smashes COVID-19 cases with 1,100 in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has broken the highest reported in COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, beating the last record set earlier this week by 268 cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,153 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 cases to 32,792. Of those cases, 29,004 are confirmed and 3,788 are probable. Today’s active cases have risen by 610 new cases, bringing the total to 9,141 active cases. There are 23,007 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

The DHHR have also confirmed nine additional deaths in the state, including the deaths of a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Wayne County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 91-year old male from Cabell County.

The Mountain State has also recorded it’s largest daily positivity rate of 5.93%, an increase by 1.87% in 24 hours. Today’s cumulative rate is 3.20%.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Barbour County enters in the red with a high infection rate of 35.36% and a percentage positivity rate of 8.19. 16 counties are also in orange, including Jefferson, Berekely, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Randolph, Fayette, Boone McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Marshall and Ohio counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (258), Berkeley (2,162), Boone (501), Braxton (92), Brooke (359), Cabell (2,087), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (86), Fayette (942), Gilmer (174), Grant (229), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (202), Hancock (356), Hardy (144), Harrison (853), Jackson (505), Jefferson (907), Kanawha (4,604), Lewis (192), Lincoln (337), Logan (901), Marion (566), Marshall (747), Mason (234), McDowell (276), Mercer (1,024), Mineral (539), Mingo (815), Monongalia (2,706), Monroe (289), Morgan (204), Nicholas (248), Ohio (965), Pendleton (83), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (80), Preston (321), Putnam (1,332), Raleigh (1,092), Randolph (535), Ritchie (88), Roane (130), Summers (201), Taylor (216), Tucker (74), Tyler (105), Upshur (350), Wayne (778), Webster (44), Wetzel (314), Wirt (65), Wood (1,495), Wyoming (495).

There are free COVID-19 testing sites available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hill High School, 350 W. Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane Jackson Technical Center, 9450 Spencer Road, Leroy, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Ben Creek Road, Wharncliffe, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Route 13, Baisden WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave, Terra Alta, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, 150 Memorial Drive, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Courthouse Hill, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV