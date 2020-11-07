WV breaks single-day COVID-19 deaths, new daily cases reported records

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials have broken the record for the most COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours with 15 deaths, along with 655 new cases of the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Mingo County, a 52-year-old male from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Mingo County, an 85-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 68-year-old female from Wirt County, an 83-year-old female from Marshall County, a 59-year-old male from Cabell County, a 49-year-old male from Summers County, a 90-year-old female from Summers County, a 77-year-old female from Preston County, an 82-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old female from Boone County, and a 98-year-old female from Boone County.

West Virginia has lost 502 lives due to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 655 new COVID-19 cases have added overnight, breaking the last highest daily reported cases total of 560. The state has 27,742 tota cases, with 25,178 confirmed cases and 2,400 probable cases.

There are 6,454 West Virginians who are fighting the virus in the Mountain State, another record broken by more than 300 cases. Yesterday’s statewide report recorded 6,135 active cases.

20,786 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The cumulative positivity rate is 3.03% with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.79%.

Mingo County remains as the only county to be in red on today’s County Alert System report, with Mineral and Marshall counties in orange. Other counties in orange are Ohio, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln, Wyoming, Randolph, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

The number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957), Wyoming (417).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing is available today the counties listed below:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV

Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Braxton County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Avenue, Burnsville, WV

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Hampshire County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County

7:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Logan County

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Roane County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wyoming County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.