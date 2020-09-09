WV confirms four more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s total to 254 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old female from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Harrison County, a 62-year-old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year-old female from Monroe County.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, the WV DHHR says there have been 11,808 positive cases of COVID-19. 147 additional cases since yesterday. The total number includes 2,806 active cases and 8,748 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

State health officials also say as of Wednesday morning, Pocahontas County is now orange according to the color-coded County Alert System map.

The latest numbers of cases per county include:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

