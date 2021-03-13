WV Congressmen on mass vaccination clinics

A health worker shows the media AstraZeneca vaccine vials at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino), Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gave out almost 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines, which is one step closer to herd immunity.

“We don’t tie the hands of the local communities as of how they are implementing it. And were the shining example of that to the whole country, our distribution center. It makes me proud to represent Kanawha County,” said Representative Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

As of right now the Kanawha-Charleston Health department estimates having all 65 years and older residents vaccinated by May 2021.

But President Biden along with many U.S. Senators in Washington are hopeful to have enough vaccines in May for every adult in the United States.

“If you heard what President Biden say, every week we are increasing what West Virginia’s allotment is. It is going to increase exponentially,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Senator Manchin says with more vaccines shipping out to West Virginia every day and more clinics being held, this idea not far-fetched.

But it is not just vaccine clinics like today’s which will help with getting the vaccine out.

“We have mobiles. We have people going out in different mobile operations and meeting people in far from areas,” said Sen. Manchin.

“We work with the local communities to find what they say is best. In Lincoln County, in Upshur County, in any county. There are 55 counties and all of them are a little different in how they are set up,” said Rep. Mooney.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health department will continue to hold these mass vaccination clinics every Saturday by appointment.