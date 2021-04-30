WV COVID-19 numbers: No red counties at the end of April

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 2,715,379 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,128 total cases and 2,679 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Ohio County.

The DHHR has also added a section for tracking the different variants of the COVID-19 virus with a county-by-county breakdown.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays in reporting might happen as the DHHR collects information from local health departments. Some people may not have been tested in a county of which they are a resident, and some people may have even crossed state lines to get a test. This is the case of Hampshire County in Friday’s report.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.wv.gov. The total number of vaccines administered can be found on a dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Grant, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pleasants, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV Boone County 12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Mineral County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV Morgan County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Pleasants County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Mary’s Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Mary’s, WV Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid) Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV