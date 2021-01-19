WV COVID-19 vaccination age moved down to 65

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the vaccinations is through ‘Operation Save Our Wisdom.’
The Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting the free vaccination clinics in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wood counties.
Any residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.
Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Berkeley County
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only. To register, call 304-267-1304. Once full individuals will continue to be placed on a waitlist.
- Braxton County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-471-2240.
- Cabell County
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
- Greenbrier County
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 645 Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.
- Hardy County, Grant County, Hampshire County, and Mineral County
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moorefield National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist.
- Hardy County: call 304-530-6355
- Hampshire County: call 304-496-9640
- Grant County: call 304-257-4922
- Mineral County: call 304-788-1321
- Harrison County
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-423-7969.
- Kanawha County
- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only. Call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).
- Logan County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist.
- Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630
- Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585
- Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200
- Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130
- Monongalia County, Marion County, Preston County
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment only.
- Monongalia County: 304-598-5100
- Marion County: 304-816-3769
- Pocahontas County
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pocahontas County High School, 1 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-799-4154.
- Raleigh County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken beginning January 19, 2021 for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-461-1108.
- Randolph County
- 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only. Call 304-637-3368.
- Wood County
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Childhood Education Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment or waitlist).
Friday, January 22, 2021
- Cabell County
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
- Call 304-526-3383 or register online:
- Hancock County/Brooke County
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Weir High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062.
- Call Change, Inc.: 304-797-7733
- Brooke County: 304-737-3665
- Hancock County: 304-564-3343
- Kanawha County
- 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sissonville Health Center, 6135 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
- Call 304-734-2040 or register via email: Covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org
- Logan County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist.
- Call Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630
- Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585
- Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200
- Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130
- Marshall County, Ohio County and Wetzel County
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marshall County Fairgrounds, Chevron Building, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.
- Ohio County residents: 304-234-3798 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
- Marshall County residents: 304-221-9911 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
- Wetzel County appointments are being filled by a previously established waitlist; however, will continue taking names by calling the Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department at 304-337-2001.
- Mercer County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Pre-registration: 304-324-8367 or www.mchdwv.com
