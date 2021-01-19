WV COVID-19 vaccination age moved down to 65

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the vaccinations is through ‘Operation Save Our Wisdom.’

The Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting the free vaccination clinics in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wood counties.

Any residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Berkeley County 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only. To register, call 304-267-1304. Once full individuals will continue to be placed on a waitlist.

Braxton County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-471-2240.

Cabell County 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5 th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Greenbrier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 645 Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.

Hardy County, Grant County, Hampshire County, and Mineral County 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moorefield National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Hardy County: call 304-530-6355 Hampshire County: call 304-496-9640 Grant County: call 304-257-4922 Mineral County: call 304-788-1321

Harrison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-423-7969.

Kanawha County 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only. Call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).

Logan County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630 Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585 Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200 Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130

Monongalia County, Marion County, Preston County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment only. Monongalia County: 304-598-5100 Marion County: 304-816-3769

Pocahontas County 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pocahontas County High School, 1 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-799-4154.

Raleigh County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken beginning January 19, 2021 for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-461-1108.

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only. Call 304-637-3368.

Wood County 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Childhood Education Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment or waitlist).



Friday, January 22, 2021

Cabell County 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5 th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. Call 304-526-3383 or register online:

Hancock County/Brooke County 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Weir High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. Call Change, Inc.: 304-797-7733 Brooke County: 304-737-3665 Hancock County: 304-564-3343

Kanawha County 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. , Sissonville Health Center, 6135 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV 25312. Call 304-734-2040 or register via email: Covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org

Logan County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630 Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585 Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200 Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130

Marshall County, Ohio County and Wetzel County 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marshall County Fairgrounds, Chevron Building, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only. Ohio County residents: 304-234-3798 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Marshall County residents: 304-221-9911 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Wetzel County appointments are being filled by a previously established waitlist; however, will continue taking names by calling the Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department at 304-337-2001.

Mercer County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Pre-registration: 304-324-8367 or www.mchdwv.com

