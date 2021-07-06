Coronavirus Updates

WV crosses threshold of 1M residents with 1 vaccine dose

by: The Associated Press

Registered Nurse Lynda Turner prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine as Cabell County EMS assists the Cabell-Huntington Health Department with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines during a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, outside of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, WVa. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia has crossed the threshold of 1 million residents receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The milestone announced Monday by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday equates to 64.5% of all residents ages 12 and up.

Nearly 54% have received both vaccines.

Justice acknowledged at a news conference that the state is in its infancy with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. He says the odds are astronomical that there will be substantially more cases among unvaccinated residents.

According to state health data, 12 cases of the delta variant have been reported in West Virginia. The variant was first detected in India.

