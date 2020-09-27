WV DHHR confirms two additional COVID-19 deaths, 190 new total positive cases

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting two additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 334 deaths.

As of 10 a.m, Sunday, Sept. 27, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 70-year old female 72-year old male, both from Kanawha County. These deaths were also confirmed from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department yesterday, Saturday, Sept. 26 in their daily health report.

The WV DHHR has also confirmed 190 new reported positive cases in the mountain state. The Mountain state now has a total of 15,348 COVID-19 cases, with 3,854 active cases and 11,160 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are free COVID-19 testing locations on Monday, Sept. 28 in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor and Wayne counties:

Boone County, 1 p.m – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

1 p.m – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington Kanawha County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview (flu shots also offered)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview (flu shots also offered) Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton Wayne County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington

Number of cases per county: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).

