WV DHHR report six COVID-19 deaths including Summers County’s first death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials are reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, including Summers County’s first COVID-19 death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Fayette County, a 70-year-old male from Summers County, a 76-year-old female from Logan County, a 78-year-old male and a 91-year-old male, both from Cabell County and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

The state has reported 470 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, there have been 470 new cases reported in 24 hours. There are 24,460 in the Mountain State, with 22,575 confirmed cases and 1,885 probable cases, according to DHHR officials. At this time, 5,176 COVID-19 cases are considered active. 18,827 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

Mingo County remains as the only county in the red this week, followed by Marshall, Wyoming, Upshur, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in orange on the County Alert System.

DHHR officials have received 767,609 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.98% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.92%. This is the closest the cumulative rate has been to 3% since April 25.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Boone County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Clay County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Logan County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Roane County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler/Wetzel County, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wyoming County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

