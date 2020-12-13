WV DHHR reports more than 700 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report more than 700 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 13, 2020 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 1,006 new COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 63,217 total COVID-19 cases, with 52,826 confirmed cases and 10,000 probable cases. At this time, there are 20,657 active COVID-19 cases, with 702 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 188 in the intensive care unit and 79 people on ventilators. There are 40, 862 people who have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

The WV DHHR also confirms the deaths of a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County and a 66-year old male from Cabell County. These deaths bring the state’s death total to 968.

WV County Alert System Map for Dec. 13, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

13 West Virginia counties are in red on today’s County Alert System. These counties include Berkeley, Hampshire, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Hancock, Brooke, Tyler, Ritchie, Jackson and Mason counties.

25 counties are also in orange, including Jefferson, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Barbour, Harrison, Doddridge, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Boone, Mercer, Wyoming, Logan, Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, Lincoln and Mingo counties.

Six counties are in gold, seven counties are in yellow and four counties are in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (555), Berkeley (4,449), Boone (796), Braxton (165), Brooke (990), Cabell (3,898), Calhoun (102), Clay (192), Doddridge (165), Fayette (1,366), Gilmer (254), Grant (584), Greenbrier (872), Hampshire (594), Hancock (1,265), Hardy (503), Harrison (1,957), Jackson (895), Jefferson (1,812), Kanawha (6,998), Lewis (340), Lincoln (540), Logan (1,215), Marion (1,226), Marshall (1,643), Mason (782), McDowell (738), Mercer (1,781), Mineral (1,813), Mingo (1,120), Monongalia (4,091), Monroe (468), Morgan (456), Nicholas (500), Ohio (1,986), Pendleton (173), Pleasants (171), Pocahontas (294), Preston (1,051), Putnam (2,460), Raleigh (2,026), Randolph (895), Ritchie (243), Roane (236), Summers (324), Taylor (473), Tucker (241), Tyler (225), Upshur (623), Wayne (1,326), Webster (106), Wetzel (518), Wirt (158), Wood (3,610), Wyoming (953).