WV DHHR reports two additional COVID-19 deaths, latest total to 332

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting two additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 332 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 77-year old male and a 62-year old female, both from Logan County.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, the WV DHHR reports 205 new positive COVID-19 cases. WV DHHR has reported a total of 15,158 total cases, with 3,705 active cases and 11,121 recoveries.

There are free COVID-19 testing locations today in Jackson County as well as on Monday, Sept 28 in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha and Taylor counties:

Jackson County , September 26, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverfront Park, 220 Riverfront Park, Ravenswood, WV

, September 26, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverfront Park, 220 Riverfront Park, Ravenswood, WV Boone County , September 28, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

, September 28, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV Cabell County , September 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

, September 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV Kanawha County , September 28, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

, September 28, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered) Taylor County, September 28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV

Number of Cases per county: Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114)

