WV Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a semi-daily COVID-19 update to the Mountain State at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
West Virginia is currently seeing a drop in COVID-19 deaths, new cases and active cases reported, with four new COVID-19 deaths and 424 new cases reported today.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, nine COVID-19 deaths and 873 cases were reported and on Sunday, Jan. 31, nine COVID-19 deaths and 661 cases were reported.
108.1% of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with 69.4% of the second dose administered.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.