WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Today, West Virginia lost six lives, including the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Monroe County, a 93-year-old female from Brooke County, an 87-year-old female from Brooke County, an 89-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year-old male from Cabell County.

Over the weekend, West Virginia lost 17 lives, including a the deaths of 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, a 49-year-old female from Harrison County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old male from Putnam County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year-old female from Mineral County, and an 84-year-old male from Marion County.

Since the pandemic began, West Virginia has lost 735 lives.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have also added an additional 2,796 COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Nov. 28, bringing the state’s total to 47,842 total cases.

