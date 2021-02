CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A big battle is brewing over who controls the county health department's decision making in West Virginia. On a vote of 21-to-13, the State Senate voted today, to give county commissions the final say on health policies. Backers say some health departments were shutting down businesses like furniture store deliveries, for no health reasons during COVID-19.

"By a local health board, it caused your business to shut down, because you're not an essential business. That's one example. And that's how the family put food on their table," said State Sen. Mike Maroney, M.D., (R) Marshall - Health Chairman.