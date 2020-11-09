WV governor gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9.

Over the weekend, 15 people died in West Virginia due to COVID-19, with 14 deaths reported on Saturday, Nov. 7 and one death reported Sunday, Nov. 8. Saturday was the highest-single day of deaths reported in the Mountain State, with Sunday reporting the highest number of cases reported in 24 hours, beating the last record by seven cases.

The West Virginia Department of Education reports Mingo and Mineral counties are in red and Hampshire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler, Wood, and Wyoming. are in orange on this week’s School Alert Map.

