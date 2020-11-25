WV governor gives update on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 28 people have died from COVID-19, with 15 deaths reported on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and 13 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 25. This brings the total number to 695 deaths in the state.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 94-year-old male from Wayne County, a 78-year-old female from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 90-year-old female from Mineral County, a 35-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Marion County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 79-year-old male from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Mineral County, an 83-year-old male from Mingo County, 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old female from Mineral County, a 73-year-old male from Mineral County, an 84-year-old female from Harrison County, an 80-year-old female from Mineral County, a 68-year-old male from Marshall County, a 76-year-old male from Marshall County, a 95-year-old male from Marshall County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, a 94-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old female from Marshall County, and an 80-year-old male from Cabell County.

State health experts also confirm 1,936 additional COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, with 969 cases reported 967 cases reported today. These cases bring the total to 43,050 statewide.