WV Governor updates Mountain State on COVID-19 latest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 14.

Earlier this morning, Summers County have confirmed their first death related to COVID-19 in today’s West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statewide report, along with two more deaths from Kanawha County and one death from Berkeley County. There were also 263 new COVID-19 cases reported today, totaling to 18,818 cases in the Mountain State.

On the County System Alert, Doddridge County has been moved to red. The county has an infection rate of 25.37% and a positive rate of 8.4%, according to the WV DHHR website. Berkeley, Randolph, Nicholas, Mingo, and Marshall counties are in orange.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.