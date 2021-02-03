WV has surpassed 101,000 COVID-19 recoveries

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 101,000 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Feb. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 27 new deaths overnight, including the deaths of a 73-year old-male from Marion County, a 76-year-old male from Mingo County, a 93-year-old male from Putnam County, a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old female from Mingo County, an 81-year-old male from Mingo County, a 62-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old female from McDowell County, a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Preston County, a 78-year-old female from Upshur County, a 70-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Preston County, a 71-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old female from Cabell County, a 71-year-old male from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Monroe County, a 93-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Upshur County, a 77-year-old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year-old female from Marion County.

West Virginia has recorded 2,058 deaths.

The DHHR also reported 535 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 122,470. Active COVID-19 cases have dropped by 835 cases, leaving the latest total to 19,212 cases. The daily positivity rate is 5.91% and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.62%.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Feb. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 196,726 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 73,524 people in the Mountain State have been fully vaccinated. West Virginia residents can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Several changes occurred overnight on the County Alert System map. Brooke, Pleasants and Randolph counties moved from orange to gold while Tyler and Jefferson counties moved from red to orange. Lewis County moved from gold to yellow on the map. Nicholas, Greenbrier Pocahontas and Webster counties moved from gold to orange.

As of Wednesday, nine counties are in red, 30 are in orange, eight are in gold, six are in yellow and two counties are in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).