WV reports three additional deaths, more than 12,000 recoveries

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting three more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm the deaths of a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Putnam County. West Virginia has reported 361 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials also say more than 12,000 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

WV DHHR officials are also reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases in the state, with an overall total of 16,742 total cases. 4,330 cases are active and 12,051 West Virginians have recovered.

State health officials are also reporting a daily percent positive rate of 1.52%, down from yesterday’s report of 1.97%. The cumulative percent positive rate is 2.74%.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

The WV DHHR will be hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties and on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Cabell County, Oct. 5, 9 a.m – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington

Taylor County, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

Upshur County, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon

Barbour County, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington

Boone County, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

Doddridge County, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union

Fayette County, Oct 6, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope

Marion County, Oct. 6, 12 p.m.– 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont

Putnam County, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane

Taylor County, Oct. 6, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.