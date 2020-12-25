WV reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,500 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report 20 COVID-19 deaths and 1,597 new cases in West Virginia.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 25, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County and an 86-year old female from Randolph County.

State health officials also say 78,836 total COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak, with 64,718 confirmed and 14,118 probable cases. Of the total number of cases, 23,860 are active cases. Today’s daily percent positivity rate is 8%, with the cumulative percent at 4.54%.

Of the 60,875 COVID-19 vaccines in the state, 28,623 vaccines have been administered to West Virginians.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 25, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

34 counties are in red and 14 are in orange on today’s County Alert System. Calhoun County moved to green overnight while Randolph County moved to yellow.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).