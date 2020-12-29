WV reports 40 counties are in red on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Health officials report 40 of the 55 counties in West Virginia are in red on today’s County Alert System map.

The 12 counties in orange include Mineral, Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Lewis, Gilmer, Roane, Putnam, Kanawha, Summers, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties. Tucker is in gold and there are no counties in yellow. Calhoun County is the only county in the green today.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year-old man from Hancock County, a 71-year-old man from Pendleton County, an 80-year-old man from Greenbrier County, an 86-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 62-year-old man from Marshall County, a 67-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, an 89-year-old man from Cabell County, an 84-year-old man from Tucker County, a 95-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 91-year-old male from Putnam County, an 80-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Preston County, an 88-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 91-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 80-year-old man from Hancock County, a 93-year-old man from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 85-year-old woman from Hancock County, and an 81-year-old woman from Harrison County.

West Virginia has lost 1,284 lives since the virus outbreak.

WV DHHR reports 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 82,773 cases. Of those cases, 24,264 are active cases. 761 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 213 are in the ICU and 98 are on ventilators.

The daily percent positivity rate is 10.45%, with the cumulative positivity rate at 4.72%

57,225 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).