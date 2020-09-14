WV reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 2: A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, is seen ahead of testimony from Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), during a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials have reported nine additional deaths in West Virginia.

As of 10 a.m, Sept 14, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of:

A 91-year old female from Cabell County

An 84-year old female from Kanawha County

A 78-year old male from Grant County

A 66-year old male from Harrison County

An 86-year old male from Harrison County

A 76-year old male from Harrison County

A 75-year old female from Kanawha County

A 71-year old female from Kanawha County

An 83-year old female from Kanawha County

West Virginia has reported 275 total deaths.

In the last 24 hours, DHHR officials say they have received 121 new cases, making the state’s total 12,820 positive cases, with 3,184 active cases and 9,361 recoveries.

According to DHHR Health Officials, Kanawha County 2,019 reported cases of COVID-19, the most in the Mountain State. Monongalia County comes in second with 1,715 confirmed positive cases, followed by Cabell, Raleigh, and Putnam counties.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.