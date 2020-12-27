WV reports daily positivity rate more than 10 percent; 533 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials report an increase in the daily positivity rate with a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



As of Sunday, Dec. 27, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 533 new COVID-19 cases, along with a daily positivity rate of 10.92%. The state has a total of 80,710 COVID-19 cases, with 24,437 active cases.

Today’s only fatality related to COVID-19 is a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 27, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

34 counties are in red, with 13 in orange on today’s County Alert System map. Counties in red include Jackson, Mingo, Logan, Boone, and Cabell counties. Roane County is the only county in gold, two are in yellow, and Calhoun County is the only county in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).