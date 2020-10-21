WV reports five additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say five more people have died in West Virginia due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 76-year-old male from Upshur County, an 85-year-old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year-old female from Cabell County. The state’s total number of deaths is 413.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, State health officials also report 215 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. The Mountain State has confirmed 20,734 total cases since the pandemic began, with 5,106 active cases, 188 hospitalizations and 15,125 recoveries.

Wyoming County remains red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map. Pendleton, Monroe, Doddridge, Wirt, Wayne and Mingo counties are listed as orange.

Numbers of cases per county: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Roane County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Roane County High School, 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wyoming County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

