WV reports five additional deaths, 636 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State officials report five additional COVID-19 deaths and 636 new cases in West Virginia.

WV COVID-19 update Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old male from Wyoming County, and a 72-year-old male from Summers County.

West Virginia has lost 667 lives since the pandemic began.

Over the weekend, 23 people died from the virus, with four deaths reported Sunday and 19 deaths reported Saturday. Saturday marks the highest recorded COVID-19 deaths in a single day in West Virginia since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, the state has a total of 41,114 COVID-19 cases, with 35,778 confirmed cases and 5,336 probable cases. West Virginia also has 13,678 active cases and 463 people currently hospitalized, with 136 people in the intensive care unit and 60 people on ventilators.

At least 26,769 people have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia’s daily positivity percent has dropped in the last 24 hours from 5.26% to 4%. The cumulative rate is steady at 3.48%.

On today’s County Alert System map, Brooke, Marshall, Wirt, Berkeley, and Mineral Counties are in red, while Jefferson, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Barbour, Wetzel, Ohio, Hancock, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, and Boone counties are in orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (355), Berkeley (2,727), Boone (585), Braxton (99), Brooke (543), Cabell (2,575), Calhoun (57), Clay (104), Doddridge (109), Fayette (1056), Gilmer (186), Grant (291), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (277), Hancock (528), Hardy (203), Harrison (1,096), Jackson (666), Jefferson (1,181), Kanawha (5,235), Lewis (219), Lincoln (387), Logan (997), Marion (732), Marshall (1,047), Mason (349), McDowell (573), Mercer (1,227), Mineral (1,009), Mingo (926), Monongalia (3,058), Monroe (330), Morgan (234), Nicholas (303), Ohio (1,329), Pendleton (97), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (102), Preston (472), Putnam (1,675), Raleigh (1,415), Randolph (629), Ritchie (128), Roane (148), Summers (258), Taylor (266), Tucker (105), Tyler (126), Upshur (444), Wayne (915), Webster (52), Wetzel (374), Wirt (90), Wood (2,141), Wyoming (615).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 25250, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Duval Volunteer Fire Department, 5273 Straight Fork Road, Griffithsville, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mount Hope Freewill Baptist College, Old County Road, Dingess, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 25661, Williamson, WV (by appointment; call 304-235-3535)

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, 358 US – 60, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wirt County Primary Center, 438 E. Schoolview Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Recreation Center, 510 33rd Street, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV