WV reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state of West Virginia recorded 2,075 new cases and seven deaths since yesterday. This brings the total current active cases to 19,434.

In total, there have been 3,443,857 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 194,863 total cases and 3,124 deaths.



Among the deceased were a 36-year old female from Marshall County, a 95-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Lincoln County, a 93-year old female from Lincoln County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.



“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

714 people are confirmed to be hospitalized with 206 of them in the ICU and 111 of them on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since January 15.





CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,023), Berkeley (14,698), Boone (2,511), Braxton (1,296), Brooke (2,447), Cabell (10,824), Calhoun (581), Clay (763), Doddridge (761), Fayette (4,311), Gilmer (1,024), Grant (1,494), Greenbrier (3,524), Hampshire (2,209), Hancock (3,105), Hardy (1,819), Harrison (7,315), Jackson (2,636), Jefferson (5,384), Kanawha (18,347), Lewis (1,837), Lincoln (1,909), Logan (3,877), Marion (5,462), Marshall (4,139), Mason (2,562), McDowell (1,985), Mercer (6,257), Mineral (3,342), Mingo (3,289), Monongalia (10,408), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,472), Nicholas (2,383), Ohio (4,935), Pendleton (869), Pleasants (1,081), Pocahontas (829), Preston (3,325), Putnam (6,301), Raleigh (8,448), Randolph (3,735), Ritchie (909), Roane (876), Summers (1,018), Taylor (1,584), Tucker (701), Tyler (977), Upshur (2,763), Wayne (3,876), Webster (759), Wetzel (1,821), Wirt (549), Wood (9,377), Wyoming (2,561).