WV reports six additional COVID-19 deaths, 382 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting six people have died in West Virginia due to COVID-19 and more than 380 cases reported within the last 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Jackson County, and a 61-year old female from Fayette County. The state has reported 376 COVID-19 deaths.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9. state health officials are reporting also reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases. There are 17,707 total positive COVID-19 cases with 4,435 are active cases and 12,896 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county:

Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

