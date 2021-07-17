WV schools start a vaccination competition

CABELL COUNTY, WV — With the back-to-school season right around the corner, a new push has started in the Mountain State.

Through an “I Got Vaxxed” competition, started by the Deputy Superintendent, the schools are now competing to see who can get the most vaccinated students, faculty, and staff. Organizers say they can see the good in the new initiative.

“We definitely want it to be fun, but we also want to get more of our students vaccinated. It allows more class time and it allows more structure to take place when our kids are in school. So our hope is that many students will get vaccinated, and kids can stay in school and learn,” says Keith Thomas, Student Support Coordinator for Cabell County Schools.

The prize for the competition is a $5000 stipend that will be awarded to one high school, middle school, and elementary school across the state and that money can go toward events students may have missed out on because of COVID-19.

Organizers say they don’t expect to receive any pushback because the competition is voluntary, and a few residents in downtown Huntington say they are on board.

“The more that we can have, especially now that most of the older people have gotten it and some of the younger people are more reluctant, I think that initiative is great; especially for people who are going to be around children,” says Zach Atkinson.

Another resident, Steve Hendrick, says he thinks it’s great. He says this will help slow the spread and because his daughter attends a school in Cabell County – he thinks it’s good.

“I think it’s really important to provide motivation for schools and just local people to get vaccinated. As well as just increase the awareness of the vaccine and the benefits it can provide for the local community and public health,” says Casey Singh.

The winner of the contest will be determined this October.

If you would like to be vaccinated, more information can be found at www.vaccinated.wv.gov.

