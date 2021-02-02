Coronavirus Updates

WV sees 16% bump in vaccine doses from federal government

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: CUNEYT DIL

Posted: / Updated:

Registered Nurse Lynda Turner prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine as Cabell County EMS assists the Cabell-Huntington Health Department with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines during a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, outside of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, WVa. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say President Joe Biden is making good on his pledge to increase vaccine supplies with a 16% bump in first doses received by the Mountain State this week.

State spokesman Lawrence Messina said the shipment of first doses from the federal government increased by 3,700 this week, up to 27,300 doses from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Nearly 11% of West Virginia’s 1.78 million population has received at least one dose. About 4% are fully vaccinated, leading the 50 states.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS