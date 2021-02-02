WV sees 16% bump in vaccine doses from federal government

Registered Nurse Lynda Turner prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine as Cabell County EMS assists the Cabell-Huntington Health Department with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines during a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, outside of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, WVa. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say President Joe Biden is making good on his pledge to increase vaccine supplies with a 16% bump in first doses received by the Mountain State this week.

State spokesman Lawrence Messina said the shipment of first doses from the federal government increased by 3,700 this week, up to 27,300 doses from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Nearly 11% of West Virginia’s 1.78 million population has received at least one dose. About 4% are fully vaccinated, leading the 50 states.