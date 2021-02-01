WV sees drop in COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is currently seeing a drop in COVID-19 deaths, new cases and active cases reported.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms four new deaths overnight, including a 63-year-old man from Fayette County, a 93-year-old man from Cabell County, a 78-year-old woman from Wetzel County, and a 79-year-old man from Wood County.

West Virginia has recorded 2,028 total deaths.

Health officials also report 424 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State, bringing the new case total to 121,425. Of the total cases, 20,615 are currently active, a drop of 560 cases since Sunday, Jan. 31. The daily positivity rate is 8.03%, and the cumulative positivity rate of 5.62%.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, health officials say 438 West Virginians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 118 people in the ICU and 48 people on ventilators.

99,782 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia continues to lead the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations. 194,448 people in the Mountain State have already received their first vaccine dose with 68,392 people now fully vaccinated against the virus. DHHR officials say more than 108.1% of the vaccine’s first dose has been administered due to additional doses in vials. 69.4% of the second dose has been administered.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Little has changed on the County Alert System. Cabell and Preston counties have moved from orange to gold and Gilmer County moved from gold to orange. West Virginia has 12 red counties, 32 orange counties, five gold counties, five yellow counties and one green county.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).