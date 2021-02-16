WV sees improvements in COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is seeing significant signs of improvement in its COVID-19 numbers including a decline in newly reported and active COVID-19 cases.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Webster County, a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County.

The death of a 64-year-old male is Webster County’s first death related to the coronavirus.

West Virginia has reported 2,216 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The Mountain State has reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to 128,117. Active cases have dropped to 10,969. The last time active cases have been below 11,000 was Nov. 16, 2020.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 2,072,362 lab results with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.18% and a cumulative rate of 5.55%.

114,932 people have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

DHHR officials say 99.9% of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered, with 144,250 people have been fully vaccinated in West Virginia. 252,098 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The County Alert System map shows only nine counties in orange, including Berkeley, Hampshire, Monongalia, Wetzel, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Wayne and Boone counties.

There are 16 gold counties, Raleigh, Mingo, Cabell, Putnam, Mason, and Jackson counties; 10 yellow counties, including Kanawha, Lincoln and Logan counties and 20 green counties, including Clay and Roane counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,456), Boone (1,526), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,972), Cabell (7,545), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,568), Gilmer (679), Grant (1,038), Greenbrier (2,364), Hampshire (1,478), Hancock (2,556), Hardy (1,248), Harrison (4,759), Jackson (1,656), Jefferson (3,527), Kanawha (11,711), Lewis (987), Lincoln (1,191), Logan (2,607), Marion (3,581), Marshall (2,961), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,326), Mercer (4,109), Mineral (2,563), Mingo (2,073), Monongalia (7,625), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,143), Ohio (3,545), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,076), Raleigh (4,524), Randolph (2,342), Ritchie (599), Roane (485), Summers (691), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,623), Wayne (2,567), Webster (284), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,874), Wyoming (1,698).