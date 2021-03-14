WV sees small spike in COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia may be experiencing a small spike in COVID-19 numbers after restrictions were loosened two weeks ago to allow bars and restaurants, along with other facilities, to reopen at 100% compacity.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 14, 2021, (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 74-year old male from Mercer County.

West Virginia has reported 2,530 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials report 319 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest total to 135,468. Of these cases, 5,232 cases are currently active, an increase of 75 cases. 151 West Virginians are in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 50 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,298,144 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current positivity rate of 3.48% and a cumulative rate of 5.33%.

127,705 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 244,567 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 389,904 people across the state have received their first dose. West Virginians can now pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map for March 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Today’s County Alert System shows little change from overnight. Changes on the map include:

Harrison and Jefferson counties moved from green to yellow.

Logan County moved from yellow to gold.

Webster County is the only county in red. There are seven orange counties, five gold counties, nine yellow counties and 33 green counties.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,030), Boone (1,644), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,076), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (483), Fayette (2,777), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,127), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,310), Harrison (4,962), Jackson (1,699), Jefferson (3,713), Kanawha (12,370), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,283), Logan (2,802), Marion (3,782), Marshall (3,099), Mason (1,809), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,293), Mineral (2,602), Mingo (2,195), Monongalia (8,296), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,258), Ohio (3,708), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,626), Putnam (4,346), Raleigh (4,934), Randolph (2,429), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,100), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,723), Wayne (2,634), Webster (379), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (362), Wood (7,254), Wyoming (1,772).