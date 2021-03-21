WV sees spike in active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is experiencing a spike in active COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, March 21, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 348 new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 137,826. Of this number, 5,514 are considered active cases; this is an increase of 115 cases. The spike began on Thursday, March 16, with 5,207 active cases reported.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 21, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR)

According to health officials, the state has received a total of 2,359,696 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.40% and a cumulative rate of 5.29%.

129,706 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials also report six new deaths related to COVID-19. The DHHR confirms the deaths of an 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year-old male from Boone County.

West Virginia has reported 2,606 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 267,520 West Virginians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, Hardy County moved from orange to red overnight. Webster County has also moved from red to orange.

WV County Alert System map for March 21, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

Other changes on the map include:

Grant County moved from orange to yellow.

Wirt County moved from yellow to green.

Jackson County moved from green to gold.

Wayne County moved from yellow to gold.

Lincoln County moved from orange to gold.

Mingo County moved from gold to yellow.

West Virginia has one red county, eight orange counties, six gold counties, and 35 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.