WV shatters single-day COVID-19 death record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials report a record-shattering number of COVID-19 deaths with 42 deaths in a single day.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 22, 2020, (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 77-year-old female from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 79-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year-old female from Grant County, an 86-year-old male from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year-old female from Preston County, a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old female from Fayette County, a 92-year-old female from Mineral County, an 87-year-old female from Mineral County, an 81-year-old female from Harrison County, an 89-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, an 83-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Logan County, a 63-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Preston County, an 88-year-old female from Preston County, a 48-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Preston County, an 89-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old male from Hancock County, a 59-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year-old female from Cabell County, a 75-year-old male from Summers County, a 94-year-old male from Hancock County, a 91-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old female from Fayette County, an 86-year-old female from Preston County, an 88-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old male from Preston County, and an 82-year-old female from Mineral County.

The last highest deaths was record on last Tuesday, Dec. 15 with 34 deaths.

According to health officials, West Virginia has reported 1,171 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

WV DHHR has reported 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 74,737 cases. Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 22,864 are currently active. 50,702 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The daily percent positivity rate has jumped to 10.25% since yesterday’s 7.19%. Today’s cumulative rate is 4.43%.

Dec. 22, 2020 County Alert System map (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

33 counties are in the red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map, including Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Grant, Pocahontas, Preston, Monongalia, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Mercer, Greenbrier, Pendleton, Clay, Harrison, Taylor and Upshur counties.

12 counties are in orange, four are in gold, four are in yellow and one county is in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Visit the DHHR’s official website for locations on testing sites.