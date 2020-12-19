WV spent little on masks, gloves in early pandemic

Director of Nursing Kathleen Napier prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia was the last state to report a coronavirus case and spent sparsely on medical gear.

An Associated Press analysis shows that in the early months of the pandemic, the state spent less than $3.6 million on N95 masks, gloves and other equipment.

The nationwide review found states spent more than $7 billion overall in a race for precious supplies.

West Virginia bought no ventilators and mostly spent on masks, googles and gloves. A pricey order for N95 masks costing nearly $6 each was placed the day the governor announced a stay-at-home order in March.