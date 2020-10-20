WV surpasses 400 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After two consecutive days of no COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms nine new deaths due to the virus.

State health officials confirm the deaths of a 44-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old female from Clay County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, a 77-year-old male from Marshall County, a 71-year-old male from Logan County, a 70-year-old male from Logan County, a 90-year-old female from Harrison County, a 65-year-old male from Brooke County, and an 86-year-old male from Cabell County.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, the WV DHHR reports 226 new COVID-19 cases, totaling to 20,519 cases. There are 5,113 active cases, 191 current hospitalizations, and 14,988 recoveries in West Virginia. The current daily percent positive rate is 3.01% and a cumulative percent positive rate is 2.84%.

Wyoming County still remains in red on today’s County Alert System.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).

There is free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 1 p.m.– 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, 2 p.m – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, October 20,

Braxton County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., John XXIII Pastoral Center, 100 Hodges Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 20, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Camden Family Health Glade Elementary, 25 Mill Street, Cowan, WV

Wirt County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.