WV to be first state to launch online COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration tool

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia will become the first state to deploy a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration tool statewide.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will launch the system Everbridge at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, on their official vaccination website.

Everbridge is a global provider of critical event management technologies and allows West Virginians to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations and receive updates through text, phone and/or email.

Anyone who has already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or who has been placed on the waitlist through their local health department or other medical providers will not need to pre-register.

DHHR officials say the system will open for pre-registration during the first week. The vaccination schedule will also be through the new system.

“Gov. Justice tasked DHHR with figuring out a vaccination registration and scheduling tool for West Virginians to use. This new service allows West Virginians to directly enter their information into the computer, or with assistance from the Vaccine Info Line, and will keep folks from having to call multiple times to our local health departments whose phone lines are already overwhelmed.” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

“This is another example of how we continue to lead the nation with our COVID-19 vaccination program. This is another tool in our toolbox that will help make the vaccination process as easy and efficient as possible, and I’m proud of everyone who worked hard to stand up this system so quickly.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

Anyone who does not have the ability to register online can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-(833) -734-0965 to get help with pre-registration between Mondays – Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.