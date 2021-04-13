WVU pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University says it will temporarily stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

The announcement came hours after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

WVU will work with people scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson doses to enable them to receive doses for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on availability.

WVU says it administered 846 Johnson & Johnson doses during an April 8 clinic on the Morgantown campus. All other clinics held at WVU have administered doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.