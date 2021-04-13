WVU pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University says it will temporarily stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.
The announcement came hours after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.
WVU will work with people scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson doses to enable them to receive doses for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on availability.
WVU says it administered 846 Johnson & Johnson doses during an April 8 clinic on the Morgantown campus. All other clinics held at WVU have administered doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.