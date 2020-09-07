WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-19 related violations

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — According to West Virginia University, 29 students have been suspended amid ongoing COVID-19 related investigations after large parties over the weekend.

A member of the Theta Chi fraternity who tested positive for COVID-19 and had been notified to isolate attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday. The University had previously notified all residents of the fraternity living in the house that they must isolate or quarantine due to positive cases and close contacts.

As a result, 29 members of Theta Chi fraternity have been charged with failure to comply with isolation or quarantine orders.

This comes after additional reports to the University and social media posts showing large parties Friday and Saturday nights at fraternities, some of which are not recognized by WVU.

Another investigation is underway of several photos and videos from a large party hosted by Alpha Sigma Phi, also not recognized by WVU.

“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” explained Dean of Students Corey Farris.

“We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.” Corey Farris

Dean of Students, West Virginia University

The students received notification letters Sunday. They are banned from campus and cannot take classes, including those offered online.

“No matter where they are, if a student cannot abide by the health protocols put in place for their safety and the safety of the community during a global pandemic, we do not want them here,” Farris added.

The university says additional sanctions are pending as investigations continue.