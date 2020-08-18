West Virginia health officials report four new COVID19 related deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the Mountain State approaches the reopening of schools, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported four new deaths related to the novel coronavirus..

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh Count, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County and an 86-year old male from Kanawha County.

The update brings the death toll in Kanawha County from the virus to 25, highest in the state. Jackson County now has 19 and Mercer County has 18.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 18, 2020, there have been 365,551 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,731 total cases and 164 deaths.

West Virginia has the cumulative rate of 2.39 percent of COVID-19 cases.

Kanawha County currently has 1,113 cases of COVID-19 and Monongalia have reached 1,001 cases.

Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), Wyoming (47).

