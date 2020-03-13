Coronavirus testing to come to local hospitals

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – In addition to closing all schools, the State of West Virginia announced Friday more COVID-19 testing will soon be available.

As of right now, all testing for the coronavirus is being conducted by the CDC; because of this, it is taking days to get results.

In the next couple of weeks, testing will be performed at local hospitals.

Bill Crouch with the Department of Health and Human Resources says the key symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing and shortness of breath.

We will keep you updated on-air and online once it is officially announced the testing is here in local hospitals.