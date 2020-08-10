County adopts two-model learning system with school start looming

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Schools’ comprehensive re-entry plan launches a two-model learning system for K-12 students that are designed for a safe return for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each county was given the opportunity to develop its own re-entry plan to be reviewed and approved by the Outbreak to Recovery Advisory Council.

Putnam County Schools developed a two-model learning system consisting of in-person or virtual learning.

Tuesday, September 8th is the first day of school for Putnam County.

One parent of Eastbrook Elementary School worries for the safety of his daughter who enters kindergarten:

“What’s going to be the process, is my daughter going to have to have a nose swab every time her or one of her classmate has a cough or cold. The logistics of what’s to happen when the first kid comes down sick with something,” said Andrew Metz.

The WVDE has yet to release protocols and procedures for testing within schools and how to handle children who test positive for the virus.

Putnam County’s five-day in-person model will utilize CDC and West Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines.

The “Putnam County Virtual” model will use Schoology as the virtual learning platform. Students will be issued tablets or laptops and wifi will be a necessity for downloading lessons and uploading assignments. PCS is working on adding more hotspots in communities.

Andrew and his wife chose the latter model to be safe rather sorry.

“She understands it, she gets scared, I think she gets more scared for other people than she gets scared for herself.”

