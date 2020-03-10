COVID-19 cases continue to grow across region

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Just within the last few hours, Kentucky has confirmed two new cases and three possible cases are under investigation are in Ohio.

“Tonight we can report that we have run 13 cases today, two new positives, 11 negatives,” Gov. Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky, says.

Bringing the total number of confirmed Conoravirus cases in The Bluegrass State to six.

“Three of those cases are in Harrison County,” he says. “Two are being treated in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County.”

In Ohio, three suspected cases are under investigation in Portsmouth on the campus of Shawnee State University.

A university spokesperson sending out a press release early this evening, saying:

“The university is working with the Portsmouth City Health Department and all persons who were possibly in contact are being quarantined.”

Shawnee State officials said there will be no interruption in campus operations at this time.

This news comes as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced three confirmed cases earlier Monday afternoon, all from Cuyahoga County.

“So much more guidance will be coming but people do need to know that it’s not going to be life as normal in this country for a while and we will be leaning in and asking businesses and everyone to cooperate as we give guidelines for what’s best for Ohioans,” Dr. Amy Action, Ohio Dept. of Health Director, says.

In the Mountain State, there are no confirmed cases at this time.

Gov. Jim Justice, tweeted an update saying five residents have been tested, two tests have come back negative, the other three are still pending.

Update on WV’s coordinated response to the #COVID2019 disease: as of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WV. We have tested 5 residents for COVID-19; two were negative and three are pending. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Marshall University announcing late this evening, that Herdcon has been canceled, out of, “an abundance of caution.”

This announcement comes as the university has established a mandatory travel registry, and has extended the school’s travel ban on all university-sponsored study abroads.

