COVID-19 concerns prompt closings across region

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two new cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed in Kentucky Tuesday.

“Both of them are in isolation, I believe they are receiving treatment and I believe we are very comfortable with where they are,” Gov. Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky says.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in The Bluegrass State to eight. Two being treated in Fayette County, one in Jefferson and five in Harrison.

According to the governor …

“There are links,” he says.

Between all of the Harrison County cases.

Moving to Ohio, there are still only three confirmed cases. All in Cuyahoga County, but Gov. Mike DeWine says 15 people are being tested.

In Portsmouth, around 20 people are in self-quarantine after three Shawnee State University students showed signs of the virus.

“This is not a case of coronavirus, it’s a possible case of coronavirus. And if the testing comes back negative, the quarantine would be lifted,” David Byers, M.D., medical director with the Portsmouth City Health Department, says.

Shawnee State University officials said no decision had been made on whether to cancel all in-class instruction, but other universities across the Buckeye State aren’t taking any chances.

“We wanted to be ahead of that and do as much as we could to prevent those things from happening proactively,” President Michael Drake, Ohio State University says

Ohio State University moving to virtual instruction. Same with Ohio University in Athens.

Athens City Schools will also shut their doors for two weeks, starting Monday.

In The Mountain State – West Virginia University announced late Tuesday evening they will temporarily suspend in-person classes after spring break.

Marshall University’s academic calendar remains unchanged for now.

However, the university has established a mandatory travel registry and has extended the school’s travel ban on all university-sponsored study abroads.