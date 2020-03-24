COVID-19 hotline numbers to call if you need help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Each state in WOWK, Channel 13’s viewing area has set up COVID-19 hotlines to help the residents of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio stay up to date and receive the assistance they need.

West Virginia residents can call 1-800-887-4304

Kentucky residents can call 1-800-722-5725

Ohio residents can call 1-833-427-5634

In addition, several organizations have established COVID-19 hotlines to assist area residents with specific needs.

Crisis counseling and support

Natural disasters – including such pandemics as the coronavirus outbreak – can be overwhelming and also can seriously affect emotional health.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week and can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.

Residents can also reach out via their website.

Help for veterans

Vets4Warriors, 1-855-838-8255, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, offers 24 hours per day, seven days per week peer support networks that serves any veteran, service member, family member or caregiver.

They provide immediate, free and long-term peer support through confidential phone, chat, text and email conversations. No matter the issue their peers are prepared to stay connected with you until the issue is resolved.

They can also be reached through their website or by following them on Facebook.

The United Way

The United Way encourages anyone needing assistance through the COVID-19 pandemic to call 211 to connect with specialists available 24 hours and 365 days for all their questions.

Residents can also text their zip code to 211 or Visit their website.

County help

The Cabell-Huntington, West Virginia Health Department opened up a hotline system for people to call if they have any questions about the coronavirus.

Residents can call 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday to receive the assistance they need.

Check back to see more hotlines as they become available.

