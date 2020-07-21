COVID-19 surges cause worry for neighboring states

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The fight against the coronavirus is heating up, as more states are having to tighten up restrictions after new spikes in positive cases. However, now not only are states worried about their own numbers, many are also worried about the numbers of their neighboring states and other hot spots amid summer time travel.

Over the weekend, Kentucky saw nearly 1,000 new positive cases. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a suggested travel advisory related to COVID-19. He also limited the number of people in gatherings to 10.

Kentucky has issued a travel advisory requesting those traveling to areas where the state’s positivity rate is above 15% to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“With especially the last week having our first, third, fourth, fifth-highest totals,” Beshear said. “We know we need to do a couple of things to try and monitor that situation.”

While Kentucky officials are requesting those who travel to a state with a positivity rate above 15% to self-quarantine for 14 days, West Virginia health officials are worried about Kentucky.

In his Monday press briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called Kentucky’s recent spike in cases “alarming.”

“It is really important to think about Kentucky,” Justice said. “979 cases from the very state that has been tracking the closest of all the border states to us is alarming.”

