COVID-19 testing declining locally and nationally

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As more Americans line up for the COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 testing is declining.

On Sunday in Nicholas County, a COVID-19 testing site saw no one show up.

Iael Palermo was stationed outside of Richwood City Hall.

Palermo is what you’d call a ‘one-man-coronavirus-testing-team’, operating out of his car.

Palermo, like others with the Mount Hope Fire Department and EMS, has been contracted by the state to conduct COVID-19 testing in more rural communities like Richwood, where large teams like the National Guard aren’t needed.

“At the same time people here also want to get tested, and maybe going to a more populated area is not the best choice for them,” he said.

But on Sunday the rain got the best of everyone.

“We haven’t really had anybody, but I’m hoping that in the time that I’m here I can hopefully test somebody just so that we could get some more numbers out about this whole situation,” he said.

But it’s not just in rural communities that people aren’t going out to get tested.

Nationally, COVID-19 tests have declined by 35% since mid-January according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Health experts however are still advising people to get tested for COVID-19 to prevent outbreaks, even as they wait in between vaccinations.

