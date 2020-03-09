CVS Health announces additional COVID19 resources focused on patient access

WOONSOCKET, RI (WOWK) – CVS Health just announced its plan to help address the COVID-19 outbreak and protect patient access to medication.

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s efforts to encourage people at higher risk to stay at home as much as possible, this will provide a way to avoid the pharmacy for refills or new prescriptions.

Dr. Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer for CVS Health, said in order to stay committed to the welfare of those the company serves means acting swiftly to evolving needs.

“This is particularly true in times of uncertainty,” he said. “The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions.”

CVS Health company Aetna will also now offer 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members. Aetna now plans to work with state governments to make the same option available to Medicaid members where allowable. Self-funded plan sponsors will also have the ability to offer this option.

Aetna will also waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

Caremark will work with all clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications. Most Caremark clients already offer a 90-day benefit for maintenance medications and the option of home delivery from CVS Caremark Mail Service Pharmacy with no delivery cost.

“When you’re in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act, Brennan said. “As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers.”

Through its frequently updated COVID-19 resource center, CVS Health continues to provide information on precautions consumers should take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone presenting COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider immediately.

